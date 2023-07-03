Lockheed Asks Justices To Skip Claim Against Arms Deal

By Nadia Dreid (July 3, 2023, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Lockheed Martin has heeded the call of the U.S. Supreme Court and responded to Blenheim Capital Holdings' attempt to revive claims that it conspired with South Korea to kick the broker out of a $3.1 billion foreign arms deal, after originally saying it would ignore the petition....

