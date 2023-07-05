NRA Takes Aim At ATF Rule Treating Pistol Braces As Rifles

By Mike Curley (July 5, 2023, 2:27 PM EDT) -- The National Rifle Association of America is suing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, seeking to block a new rule that classifies pistols modified with braces as rifles, saying the ATF unlawfully reversed course from a previous position and is trying to "turn law-abiding gun owners into felons."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS