Wash. Panel OKs $150M Crane Verdict Amid Atty Misconduct

By Dorothy Atkins (July 3, 2023, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A Washington appeals panel affirmed Monday a $150 million verdict in litigation stemming from a 2019 crane collapse in Seattle that killed four people and injured several others, rejecting numerous arguments on appeal, including that a plaintiff attorney's misconduct during closing arguments warrants a new trial....

