FTC Backs Ethics Chief Who Owned Meta Stock During Probe

By Hailey Konnath (July 3, 2023, 11:06 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission is standing by its designated agency ethics official following a Wall Street Journal article revealing she owned stock in Meta Platforms Inc. while recommending that Chair Lina Khan recuse herself from the agency's case challenging a Meta deal, according to a statement issued Friday....

