Wash. Tribe Gets $25M In Infrastructure Funds For New Bridge

By Joyce Hanson (July 5, 2023, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The Jamestown S'Klallam Tribe has won a $25 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation so it can replace the Big Quilcene River bridge in Washington state as the tribe looks to mitigate harms due to climate change and rising sea levels....

