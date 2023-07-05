Split 11th Circ. Backs Insurer On Payout For Totaled Vehicles

By Ganesh Setty (July 5, 2023, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A Liberty Mutual unit's calculation of the actual cash value of totaled vehicles doesn't violate Florida law, a split Eleventh Circuit panel ruled, finding the law at issue, which lists three methods to make the calculation, merely serves as the foundation for the insurer's own calculation....

