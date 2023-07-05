Wildfire Report Expected To Spawn Hundreds Of Xcel Suits

By Daniel Ducassi (July 5, 2023, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Xcel Energy Inc. and a group of plaintiffs alleging the utility company is responsible for the devastation caused by the 2021 Marshall Fire have told a Colorado state judge that hundreds of new plaintiffs are expected to file wildfire claims against Xcel, which is already facing a trio of lawsuits....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS