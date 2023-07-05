NJ Panel Backs Progressive's Scooter Crash Coverage Denial

By Ryan Harroff (July 5, 2023, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court ruled Wednesday that an electric scooter operator falls in a legal limbo between a pedestrian who can claim personal injury protection and a driver eligible for no-fault benefits, backing up Progressive's victory after it refused coverage for a 2021 crash....

