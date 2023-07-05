7th Circ. Reinstates Conductor's Suit Over Faulty Rail Switch

By Mike Curley (July 5, 2023, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday revived a longtime conductor's suit against Indiana Harbor Belt Railroad Co. alleging he injured his neck working a faulty switch, saying there is a factual dispute over whether the railroad company should have been aware of the defect....

