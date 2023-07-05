Openings In McCarter & English Fee Trial Set For Thursday

By Brian Steele (July 5, 2023, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Opening statements are scheduled for Thursday morning in Connecticut federal court in a civil dispute between law firm McCarter & English LLP and a former client that was ordered to pay more than $2.4 million in an underlying Kentucky trade secrets suit....

