5 Strategies For Restructuring Underperforming CRE Loans

By Dominic De Simone, Brian Schulman and Matthew Summers (July 7, 2023, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The headwinds facing the commercial real estate industry by now are well documented. The office market has been hit hardest, but other sectors, including retail, are taking their lumps as well. These challenges stem from a coalescence of market factors: inflation, higher interest rates, work-from-home preferences, constrained capital, and other domestic and global economic pressures....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS