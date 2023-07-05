11th Circ. Affirms Ford's Win In Defective Seat Belt Trial

By Henrik Nilsson (July 5, 2023, 10:30 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday affirmed Ford Motor Co.'s win against the father of a driver who was killed in a car crash, saying an Alabama district court correctly rejected his request to show evidence of more than 50,000 seat-belt-related warranty claims because they were not "substantially similar" to those presented at trial....

