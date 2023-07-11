VLSI V. Intel Saga Points To Conflicting Patent Guidance

By Ashley Moore (July 11, 2023, 6:13 PM EDT) -- On June 13, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board issued a final written decision in Patent Quality Assurance LLC and Intel Corporation v. VLSI Technology LLC, which is the latest decision in a hotly contested case between VLSI and Intel....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS