Feds Want 5 Years For Lender Who Duped Magic Johnson Co.

By Khadrice Rollins (July 6, 2023, 5:03 PM EDT) -- New York federal prosecutors are seeking a five-year prison sentence for a man who pled guilty to lying on applications to become a nonbank lender for the Paycheck Protection Program and fraudulently obtaining $100 million from a Magic Johnson-controlled insurance company....

