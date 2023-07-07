NY Mohawk Tribes, State To Settle 1796 Treaty Land Dispute

By Crystal Owens (July 7, 2023, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Three Mohawk tribes are headed toward resolving a land dispute between the state of New York and local municipalities over a late 18th century treaty, ending a decadeslong suit that alleged the state illegally bought 2,000 acres within their defined reservation....

