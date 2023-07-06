Chipmaker Impinj's CEO Says 'Aggressive' Rival Stole IP

By Dorothy Atkins (July 6, 2023, 10:38 PM EDT) -- Impinj's CEO testified Thursday in its $18.9 million patent trial against NXP that the rival Dutch chipmaker ripped off its intellectual property and has been "very aggressive in the market," presenting Impinj's allegedly stolen confidential roadmap to NXP customers and allowing NXP workers to hang "Kill Impinj" signs at work....

