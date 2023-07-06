Judge Lets Ex-Platinum Exec's Conviction Stand, Amid Doubt

By Stewart Bishop (July 6, 2023, 9:29 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday denied former Platinum Partners portfolio manager Daniel Small's bid to vacate his conviction at trial over his role in a purported $70 million fraud on the bondholders of the hedge fund-controlled oil and gas company, despite the court's misgivings about the case....

