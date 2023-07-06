Full 3rd Circ. Won't Rehear Uber Drivers' Classification Case

By George Woolston (July 6, 2023, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit said Thursday that it would not rethink its ruling that Uber drivers did not belong in a class of interstate workers, rejecting a driver's bid for the full court to rehear his argument that the ride-sharing giant misclassified its drivers and cheated them out of overtime pay and expenses....

