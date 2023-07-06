7th Circ. Scuttles Worker's Injury Suit Against Barge Co.

By Mike Curley (July 6, 2023, 4:36 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Thursday threw out claims from a skid steer operator alleging he was injured when unloading coal from a barge owned by Crounse Corp., saying the trial court was right in finding there was no evidence suggesting Crounse was aware of damage to the barge that caused the injury....

