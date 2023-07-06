OnlyFans Seeks Porn Star Sanctions For 'Conspiracy Theory'

By Lauren Berg (July 6, 2023, 7:11 PM EDT) -- OnlyFans asked a California federal judge Wednesday to sanction adult film stars who allege the subscription service conspired with Meta Platforms Inc. to blacklist them from advertising on Facebook and Instagram, saying a search of HSBC banking records revealed "zero evidence" of wire transfers supporting their "unreasonable conspiracy theory."...

