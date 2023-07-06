DOL Defeats Restaurant Industry Challenge To Tip Credit Rule

By Abby Wargo (July 6, 2023, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's rule limiting subminimum-wage payments to tip-earning workers is permissible under federal labor law, a Texas federal judge ruled Thursday, declining restaurant industry groups' competing bid for a win and renewed request to block the law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS