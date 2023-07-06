Insurer Tells 1st Circ. No Coverage For Unseaworthy Boat

By Elizabeth Daley (July 6, 2023, 9:17 PM EDT) -- An insurer told the First Circuit that a Massachusetts federal judge shouldn't have handed a partial win to a lost pleasure cruiser seeking coverage for his damaged catamaran because the boat wasn't seaworthy when it crashed, lacking mapping for the waters where it hit bottom....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS