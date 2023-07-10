Cannabis Workers In Mo., Calif. Choose Teamsters As Reps

By Collin Krabbe (July 10, 2023, 1:05 PM EDT) -- Patient care advocates and dispensary supervisors at a medical cannabis shop in Missouri have voted for representation through a Teamsters local in St. Louis, representing the first of many cultivation, distribution and retail operations slated for organization throughout the state, according to the Teamsters....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS