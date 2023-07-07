MeTV Escapes Suit Over Sharing Viewers' Data With Meta

By Allison Grande (July 7, 2023, 10:54 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge this week became the latest to find that merely providing registration information to a website isn't enough to qualify as a "subscriber" covered by the Video Privacy Protection Act, tossing a putative class action accusing classic television network MeTV of unlawfully sharing personal data with Meta Platforms Inc. ...

