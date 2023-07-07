Nanny's Atty Can't Take 40% Of $165K Settlement, Judge Says

By Caleb Drickey (July 7, 2023, 9:22 PM EDT) -- The attorney for a nanny who settled an unpaid overtime case for roughly $165,000 can't take home a 40% cut of the deal, a Georgia federal judge ruled, because the attorney failed to sufficiently justify his above-lodestar award request....

