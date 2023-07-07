Construction Co. Says Insurer Must Pay For Crash Settlement

By Hope Patti (July 7, 2023, 2:49 PM EDT) -- A highway construction company said its subcontractor's insurer must pay for the settlement of an underlying suit over multiple motorcycle accidents that killed one and injured two others, telling a North Carolina federal court that the incidents were caused by its subcontractor's failure to properly place work zone signage....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS