Ski Operator Says NY Enforcers Only Got Docs From 1 Rival

By Matthew Perlman (July 7, 2023, 6:08 PM EDT) -- A ski operator accused of creating a monopoly over resorts in the Syracuse, New York, area told a state court that it needs more time for discovery in the case because enforcers obtained documents from only one other operator during their two-year investigation....

