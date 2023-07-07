DC Circ. Vacates DOE Boiler Efficiency Rule

By Madeline Lyskawa (July 7, 2023, 4:42 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit upended the U.S. Department of Energy's energy efficiency standards for boilers used in commercial and multifamily residential buildings, finding Friday that the agency has again failed to properly support its reasoning after its last trip to the appellate court....

