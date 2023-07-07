Landry's, JPMorgan End $20M Data Breach Payment Fight

By Lauren Castle (July 7, 2023, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Landry's has resolved a fight with JPMorgan Chase & Co. over $20 million in penalties Visa and Mastercard levied against the bank following a data breach that compromised millions of credit card accounts across 14 of the restaurant giant's brands, months after the Fifth Circuit ruled Landry's should pay up....

