Del Taco Judge 'Perplexed' By Atty Fee Bid In $50M Deal

By Bonnie Eslinger (July 7, 2023, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A California judge who tentatively awarded Del Taco workers' attorneys $12.5 million in fees for their work securing a $50 million wage deal said Friday he's "perplexed" by their arguments for $16.7 million, saying they should have included legal authorities supporting the higher amount in an earlier court filing....

