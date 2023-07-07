Giuliani Sex Assault Suit Ordered Back To State Court

By Stewart Bishop (July 7, 2023, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Friday sent a lawsuit alleging onetime Donald Trump confidant Rudy Giuliani sexually assaulted a former employee back to the state court where it originated before the former New York City mayor had bumped it to federal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS