Calif. Injury Firm Can Keep 777-7777 Number For Now

By Chart Riggall (July 10, 2023, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles-based personal injury firm caught in the middle of a contract dispute over a toll-free number has won an emergency order preserving its use of 1-800-777-7777 while a series of lawsuits over its ownership play out on both sides of the country....

