Bruins Fan Can't Blame Fall On Lack Of Spill-Proof Drink Lids

By Julie Manganis (July 10, 2023, 1:21 PM EDT) -- The owner of Boston's TD Garden is not liable for injuries suffered by a patron who slipped on someone else's spilled drink at a Bruins hockey game, a federal judge ruled Friday, rejecting the plaintiff's argument that beverages sold at the arena's concession stands should have come with lids because spills were foreseeable....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS