LTL Again Takes Aim At Doctors Linking Talc To Mesothelioma

By Vince Sullivan (July 7, 2023, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The bankrupt talc unit of Johnson & Johnson filed suit Friday in New Jersey federal court against three doctors the company claims have damaged its talc business through publication of articles linking talc use to mesothelioma using "junk science."...

