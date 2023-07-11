Ford Wants Out Of Georgia Auto Crash Death Suit

By Kelcey Caulder (July 10, 2023, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Ford Motor Co. has urged a Georgia federal judge to rule in its favor in a suit alleging a defect in its Sport Trac vehicle caused a rollover crash that killed a teenage driver, arguing a state deadline for design defect claims lapsed before the suit was filed and can't be overcome....

