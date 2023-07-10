Zurich Unit Says $3.7M Lab Fire Suit Must Go To Trial

By Hope Patti (July 10, 2023, 2:56 PM EDT) -- An electric meter company is not entitled to an early win in a Zurich unit's $3.7 million coverage dispute over a laboratory fire, the insurer told a New York federal court, saying the case should proceed to trial so that a jury may resolve a number of factual disputes....

