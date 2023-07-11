Alexion Trial Starts Over Ditched Drug Worth 'Billions'

By Leslie A. Pappas (July 10, 2023, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Former shareholders of biopharmaceutical company Syntimmune kicked off a five-day trial in Delaware's Court of Chancery Monday with a former board member who testified the biotech's leading drug candidate could have had a market worth "many billions" if Alexion had developed it after buying the company in 2018....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS