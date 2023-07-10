Davis Polk, Paul Hastings Lead TPG's $2.45B Forcepoint Buy

By Elaine Briseño (July 10, 2023, 2:25 PM EDT) -- TPG, guided by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, said Monday it will buy Forcepoint's global government and critical infrastructure unit from private equity firm Francisco Partners, which are both being steered by Paul Hastings LLP, in a deal that a person familiar with the matter confirmed is worth $2.45 billion....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS