3 Firms Seek To Steer Peloton Investor Suits In Chancery

By Rose Krebs (July 10, 2023, 3:01 PM EDT) -- Peloton investors who accuse current and former company executives of misrepresenting demand fluctuations during the COVID-19 pandemic are seeking to consolidate their Delaware Chancery Court suits and have Heyman Enerio Gattuso & Hirzel LLP, Gardy & Notis LLP and Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP steer the litigation....

