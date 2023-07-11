Who Are The Players In Newman's Case Against Fed. Circ.?

By Dani Kass (July 10, 2023, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Federal Circuit Judge Pauline Newman has sued her colleagues in D.C. district court, alleging they're illegally trying to push her off the bench. Here's what you need to know about the D.C. judge overseeing the dispute and the legal and medical experts who are involved....

