4th Circ. Backs UPS Win In Driver's ADA Suit

By Gianna Ferrarin (July 10, 2023, 5:25 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Monday found that United Parcel Service did not violate a package delivery driver's rights when it rejected as infeasible his request for accommodations of his hip and buttocks injury, saying in a precedential ruling that the accommodations requested by the driver were not reasonable under the Americans with Disabilities Act....

