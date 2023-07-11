Bayer Hits Supplier With $12M Benzene Contamination Suit

By Lilyanna D'Amato (July 10, 2023, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Bayer pointed the finger at its former chemical supplier in Illinois federal court on Monday, seeking to hold it responsible for nearly $12 million in damages Bayer incurred when it was forced to recall two of its antifungal sprays in 2021 over claims the products were contaminated with the carcinogenic chemical benzene....

