Trustees Accused Of 'Bleeding Money' Point Finger At Atty

By Celeste Bott (July 10, 2023, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Trustees accused of draining a multi-employer benefit fund have hit back at the U.S. Department of Labor's efforts to wrest control, defending the fund's payments to Baker Botts LLP as necessary to recover missing money and accusing the fund's former attorney of being a corrupt official who was the real culprit behind lax oversight. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS