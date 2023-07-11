Texas Firm's Poaching Suit Against Atty Is Sent To State Court

By Lynn LaRowe (July 11, 2023, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has signed off on a request from a Houston personal injury firm to send back to state court its lawsuit accusing a former firm attorney of poaching its clients, finding that he waived his right to remove the case to federal court when he filed a dismissal bid in state court....

