'Aggressive' Filings By Feds In ADI Trading Case Worry Judge

By Julie Manganis (July 11, 2023, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge said Tuesday she shares the concerns of a former police officer that prosecutors may be seeking to slide statements by his co-defendants in front of a jury inappropriately in a case of alleged insider trading involving Analog Devices Inc. ...

