6th Circ. Backs Negligence Verdicts In Hotel Robbery Suit

By Ryan Harroff (July 11, 2023, 1:59 PM EDT) -- A Detroit-area hotel cannot avoid paying for 100% of a man's injuries after he was robbed and beaten in one of its rooms, the Sixth Circuit ruled Tuesday, while also deciding that a second victim cannot have his award increased after a jury said he was 80% liable for his own injuries....

