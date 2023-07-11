Building Supplier Says Rival Is Diverting Clients In NC Market

By Hayley Fowler (July 11, 2023, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A New York-based building supplier is countersuing a California rival over their respective efforts to expand into the North Carolina market, saying its competitor is pressuring clients and customers not to do business with the supplier in an effort to stifle competition....

