Silvergate Wants Investor Suit Over Crypto Ties Axed

By Sydney Price (July 11, 2023, 10:12 PM EDT) -- The failed bank Silvergate Capital and its former brass and underwriters have urged a California federal judge to toss an investor suit over the bank's collapse, asserting that the complaint fails to sufficiently allege the parties performed no due diligence in vetting Silvergate's cryptocurrency customers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS