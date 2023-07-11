Calif. Bar Says Fake Electors Relevant To Eastman Trial

By Jack Karp (July 11, 2023, 3:18 PM EDT) -- Evidence that attorney John Eastman participated in attempts to create alternate slates of Trump electors during the 2020 presidential election is relevant to the disciplinary case against him and should be admitted during his ethics trial, according to the California State Bar....

