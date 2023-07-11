Web Designer Ruling Won't Affect ACA Suit, 5th Circ. Told

By Patrick Hoff (July 11, 2023, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The federal government told the Fifth Circuit on Tuesday that a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling letting a website designer refuse services for same-sex weddings shouldn't impact a suit challenging whether the Affordable Care Act can be interpreted in line with the high court's Bostock ruling....

